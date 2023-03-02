Lionel Messi threatened as family supermarket is hit with 14 gunshots in Rosario

A supermarket in Rosario has been hit with 14 bullets, after which the perpetrators left a threat for Lionel Messi outside written in charcoal.

The shop in question belongs to the cousin of Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi’s partner, according to Cadena 3 Rosario. Two men on a motorbike pulled up outside the supermarket at night, peppering the facade with 14 gunshots.

#AHORA #URGENTE | Anticipo del móvil de @Cadena3_Rosario: catorce balazos al frente del Supermercado Único en Lavalle al 2500. Es la sucursal perteneciente a la familia Roccuzzo. pic.twitter.com/DGwt0U5G3p — Cadena 3 Rosario (@Cadena3_Rosario) March 2, 2023

They then left a message written in charcoal for Messi.

“Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug trafficker, he will not protect you.”

Javkin refers to the current mayor of Rosario, Messi’s home city, Pablo Javkin. The Paris Saint-Germain star retains a home on the outskirts of Rosario called ‘The Fortress’.

It has been suggested that those involved may be trying to extort money from Messi, and the incident is being investigated by local authorities. Nobody was hurt in the incident, and the supermarket was closed, with most of the impact being taken by the shutters.

Recently it was reported that Messi is not considering returning to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario, and perhaps this is a small insight into why that might be.