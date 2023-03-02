La Liga president states that he “doesn’t want Real Madrid to buy whatever they want”

Finances have been a big talking point in Spanish football in recent seasons, particularly when it comes to Barcelona. The Blaugrana are under pressure in that regard, and balancing the books will be required this summer in order to move forward.

While La Liga clubs such as Barcelona, as well as others including Sevilla and Real Betis have had issues financially of late, sides in the Premier League have seen no such issues, despite having spent much more than their Spanish counterparts.

This is largely due to the commercialism surrounding English’s top division. Speaking at the Sports and Business Forum in London on Thursday, as per Relevo, La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that he does not envy the Premier League in terms of its financial situation.

“I’m not jealous of the Premier League. At a commercial level it is the best product in the world. For La Liga, it is very difficult to be at the same level because of the differences between the two countries.”

Barcelona’s financial situation allowed Tebas to reflect on the “Galactico” era of Real Madrid, in which some of the world’s best players were signed in successive seasons by Los Blancos.

“I neither miss it nor do I want it (to happen again). I don’t want Real Madrid to buy whatever they want easily. We have to adapt to the situation of the industry today. We want a balanced competition.”

Tebas has been criticised for his financial measures by different corners of Spanish football, and his latest comments are not likely to go down well with Real Madrid fans.