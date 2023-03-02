La Liga president confirms that Barcelona “will not be able to sign players this summer”

Barcelona have been linked with numerous players in recent weeks as the La Liga leaders look to improve their squad ahead of next season.

However, their precarious financial situation is likely to prevent them from spending big, and outgoings must be considered before any arrivals can be thought about.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, even if there is a mass exodus in the summer, it appears that signings will not be allowed by La Liga. The league’s president Javier Tebas spoke to Onda Cero and confirmed that the Blaugrana will not be allowed to organise any incomings.

“Barcelona had not been able to sign players this winter, we did not let them. Next summer, they will not be able to sign players”

FC Barcelona | #Radioestadio 🔺@Tebasjavier presidente de @LaLiga “El @FCBarcelona_es este invierno no ha podido fichar jugadores, no les hemos dejado.. y el verano que viene no podrán fichar jugadores” pic.twitter.com/antSeLjriN — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) March 2, 2023

It remains to be seen whether this is a definitive statement from La Liga as a whole. If so, Barcelona will be at a big disadvantage ahead of next season, when they could be defending league champions.

Image via Getty