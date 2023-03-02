Jude Bellingham frustrated with Borussia Dortmund as suitors edge away from major deal

Interest in England midfielder Jude Bellingham is in a cooling off period, as Borussia Dortmund play hardball with the 19-year-old’s price tag.

The German side have reportedly set his price at €150m for anyone to pluck him away from West Germany. Dortmund are still keen to retain Bellingham, and are currently attempting to extend his contract by an extra year until 2026, which would include handing him a €15m annual salary.

However Bellingham has refused to sit down with Dortmund, as he is frustrated with the club over their demands, as per Cadena SER. He believes it is driving suitors away, namely Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City.

That idea is backed up by Diario AS. The Madrid daily say any talks for Bellingham have hit the breaks hard. None of City, Liverpool or Los Blancos want to commit quite that much money to him, and are evaluating alternatives.

In Real Madrid’s case in particular, they believe that they are keen to see how things play out with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric before committing to a deal. They would consider delaying a move for Bellingham until the following year if they can renew, and see enough from, their veteran duo.

Both are out of contract at the end of the season. Modric has said he wants to earn a new deal at the club, while Kroos is weighing up retirement.