Fresh details in Caso Negreira of peculiar cash habits as Josep Maria Bartomeu faces investigation

If there isn’t enough evidence to directly accuse anyone of anything yet, the body of slightly suspicious goings on between Barcelona and former Referees Committee Vice-President Enriquez Negreira continues to grow.

According to the latest El Mundo leaks (via Relevo), while Negreira was on the payroll at Barcelona he would regularly withdraw up to €20k in cash from the Dasnil 95 account, the business which Negreira owned and were contracted to Barcelona. The payments from Barcelona to Dasnil 95 used to range between €30k and €90k.

Their report also goes on to say that Josep Maria Bartomeu is likely to be the focus of any tax or judiciary investigation. Although Joan Gaspart, Joan Laporta and Sandro Rosell were all involved in paying Dasnil 95 between 2001 and 2018, Bartomeu is the only one within the statute of limitations.

The plot, as they say, continues to thicken. There is still no clarity on what exactly was being received by Barcelona in exchange for that money or why it was so expensive. An internal investigation at Barcelona is set to be concluded in the coming weeks.