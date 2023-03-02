Former Real Madrid boss in the frame for Chelsea job if Graham Potter loses job

Chelsea’s struggles in recent months are well documented, and although Graham Potter was only appointed in September, there is increasing speculation that he might not make it until the end of the season.

Already potential alternatives are being suggested, including one name that few would have seen at Chelsea – or rather back at Chelsea. According to the Daily Mail, as quoted by Sport, Mourinho is one of the options to come in for Potter.

Mourinho’s family still lives in London, and the former Tottenham boss has a close affinity with the city. His current side Roma, set to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16, are also behind rivals Lazio in the race for Champions League football.

The self-proclaimed Special One would be open to a return in a move that might work for all parties in the end, although that presumes success at Chelsea. Owner Todd Boehly is likely to demand quick results and trophies, something the best Mourinho has generally guaranteed.