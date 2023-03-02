Former Barcelona player Pedro Rodriguez in line for triumphant homecoming this summer

Pedro Rodriguez is remembered fondly at Barcelona. Having joined the club as a 17-year-old, he went on to be part of two of the best Barca sides in recent history under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique respectively.

He won 20 trophies as a Barcelona player, which included five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns, before his departure to Chelsea in 2015. He now plays for Lazio, have joined the Biancocelesti from Roma two years ago.

However, his contract expires this summer, and he could be set for a return to Spain this summer. Fichajes report that LaLiga2 side Tenerife are in talks with the 35-year-old’s representatives over a move at the end of the season.

Pedro originates from Tenerife, and he was at Canary Islands side CD San Idriso before joining Barcelona in 2004. He could be in line for a sensational homecoming this summer as his career comes towards its later stages.

