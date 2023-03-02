Carlo Ancelotti feels that Real Madrid “didn’t deserve to lose” against Barcelona

Real Madrid will be bitterly disappointed to have come away from the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona on Thursday empty handed.

Los Blancos dominated the play for the majority of the 95 minutes, but Eder Militao’s own goal proved to be the difference between the sides at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite their dominance, they failed to register a single shot on target, with Rodrygo coming closest in the second half as he fired wide from just outside the penalty area.

Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti felt that his side didn’t deserve to be on the receiving end of a loss on Thursday, and he felt that his side played very well.

“It is a very bad result. It was not deserved because we played well on our part, and with intensity. We did not allow Barcelona to play as they want, they have had a very low block, we have put a lot of pressure.

“The game in that sense is good but we lacked the end product. It was difficult to look for an opportunity, but they have a very strong defence behind them. We put a lot into the game but without success.”

The Real Madrid squad must put the result to the back of their minds for the time being, with the second leg at the Camp Nou five weeks away. Ancelotti’s side travel to face Real Betis next in La Liga on Sunday.

Image via Sport