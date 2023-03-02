Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid highlight key area of improvement for Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been the leading light for Los Blancos this season. Top scorer, top for goal contributions too, Vinicius has taken on a new level of responsibility this season. However there is one area that the club have identified where he can improve.

According to Relevo, the number of dribbles, goals and assists that Vinicius manages in the opening 15 minutes of games is significantly lower than his averages. The Brazilian struggles to impact games from the first minute and since week four against Real Betis, has not scored in the opening quarter of an hour.

Their report does go on to say this is a minor point of improvement, but one that nonetheless will help continue his upward trajectory. Over the course of a season, bringing up those numbers could make a difference both in terms of personal improvement and impact on the results.

That Real Madrid are trying to improve such ‘minor’ facets of Vinicius’ game speaks to his incredible ascension over the last 18 months. It was not all that long ago that the Brazilian was still considered to have major flaws in his game. Against a weaker Barcelona attack, putting them behind early in Thursday’s El Clasico would be a rising to Ancelotti’s challenge in a big way.