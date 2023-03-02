Barcelona target sparks transfer rumours after being pictured at club’s training complex

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is continuing his comeback from a hamstring injury. The 20-year-old will miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Madrid after pulling up against Manchester United two weeks ago, and he is expected to be out for another two weeks.

He continued his rehabilitation on Thursday at the Barca Sports City, and he was pictured with some of his former teammates at Las Palmas. The LaLiga2 side were training at the complex as they prepare to face FC Andorra on Friday.

Their Twitter account documented the meetings of their former player, and they teased Barcelona fans with a picture of Pedri with Alberto Moleiro. Moleiro has been linked with Barcelona for much of this season, and the picture is not likely to put that speculation to bed.

Las Palmas are on course for promotion to La Liga this season, which Barcelona may be hope doesn’t happen. Moleiro’s release clause would double if the Canary Islands side were to be promoted, jumping from €30m to €60m.

