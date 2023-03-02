Barcelona target confirms his intention to stay at Bayern Munich ahead of this summer

Barcelona will look to finally solve their right back problems this summer. Since Dani Alves departed the club for the first time in 2016, several players have come and gone having failed to make the grade.

This season, Xavi Hernandez has resorted to using Jules Kounde at right back, despite the French international’s preferred position being in central defence. Sergi Roberto can also cover, but he is predominantly a midfielder.

One name that has been heavily linked is Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. The 26-year-old has previously stated his desire to join Barcelona, and club officials are reportedly keen on signing him this summer.

However, it appears that Pavard will remain at the German champions for the time being. As per Fabrizio Romano, he has confirmed that he wants to stay at Bayern.

“I’ve never said I wanted to go. I’m at a very big club. I feel comfortable here at Bayern.”

It remains to be seen who Barcelona decide to go for this summer, but they will be determined to end their longstanding problems at right back.