Barcelona “not worried” about continental sanctions over Caso Negreira

Caso Negreira has continued to dominate coverage in Spanish football in the last two weeks. New details continue to emerge with each passing day about Barcelona’s relationship with Enriquez Negreira, and his company Dasnil 95.

Despite this, La Liga president Javier Tebas has already confirmed that the Blaugrana will not face any sporting sanctions as a result of the case, despite uproar from other clubs over Barcelona’s involvement with Negreira.

Barcelona do not need to worry about being punished in La Liga, and Sport report that they are not concerned about sanctions from FIFA or UEFA either. This is due to the case is strictly national, as the football governing bodies could only intervene if there is international affectation.

Xavi Hernandez will be glad that his side are unlikely to be punished on the pitch, as they look to secure their first La Liga title since 2019. A European ban could’ve been disastrous as Barcelona continue to struggle with financial problems.