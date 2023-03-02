Barcelona keeping tabs on contract situation of promising Serie A forward

Barcelona’s precarious financial situation is well known, and has had a massive effect on their ability to do transfers in recent seasons.

Despite having sold Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin in January, a new signing could not be afforded, meaning that Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad is two players short for the second half of this season.

Club officials will likely look to make up that number this summer, but deals will be tricky as the financial issues continue to linger. They have forced Barcelona to adopt a different transfer strategy, which involves focusing on players with less than two years left on their current contracts.

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao falls into this bracket, as his current deal expires at the end of next season. As such, he could be available on a cut-price deal this summer if the Rossoneri choose to cash in on the Portuguese international.

Sport report that Barcelona are monitoring the situation, and if a deal for Leao can be done, it’d represent a magnificent piece of business for one of the most promising young forwards in world football.