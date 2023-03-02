Analysis: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham alternative is worth €40m release clause, but not to them

Real Madrid are supposedly scanning the market for alternatives to Borussia Dortmund playmaker Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England star is arguably the most promising player in the world at his position, but looks to be prohibitively expensive.[

According to recent reports, the clubs interested, not least Real Madrid, in recruiting Bellingham have edged away from a deal in the face of Dortmund’s €150m asking price. It is a source of great frustration for Bellingham himself.

It leaves Real Madrid casting around for a star signing this summer, with the idea being that they might go for Bellingham in 2024 rather than 2023. With Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga starting to make waves in Galicia, there have been reports that Los Blancos might take a shine to the 20-year-old goalscoring midfielder.

Now Fichajes have said that Veiga’s release clause is just €40m, with the likes of Newcastle United and Arsenal also linked. Veiga signed a contract just last summer, running until 2026. The Galician side seemingly want to extend his contract this summer, raising his release clause in the process. Seeing his rapidly rising reputation, it seems like a smart plan.

No doubt Real Madrid would be getting a talented player and one of the brightest prospects in Spain should they pursue Veiga. Despite playing in midfield, he ranks in the top five Spanish goalscorers in La Liga this season, with 8 goals to his name. It places him just one behind Iago Aspas, and three behind overall leader Joselu Mato. Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet is the only midfielder in the division to keep pace with him.

While Veiga is technically gifted and adept at finding a pass, his main attributes so far have been goaslcoring and dribbling at players. When he receives the ball in between the lines, it is with a view to him scoring, rather than finding another player.

In Bellingham, Real Madrid are ultimately looking to find a Luka Modric replacement; A player that can link the attack and play between the lines. But also a midfielder who can drop deeper and excel defensively.

Veiga is much closer to a forward or a number 10, like Isco or Marco Asensio than Modric. It is also his first full season competing for (and winning) first-team minutes. Making the jump to Real Madrid so early would no doubt see his game time drop and his development stall. Unless they intend to loan him back to Celta, they would be better off pursuing a midfielder closer to Modric’s style.