Achraf Hakimi and partner split following rape allegations – report

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi has split up with his partner Hiba Abouk, according to recent reports coming out of France.

Although the couple have not made a public statement on the matter, Cieere Digital (via Sport) claim that the pair have ended their relationship.

Abouk was recently on holiday in Dubai, with their two children, but the pair have not been seen in public in recent months. While Abouk was in Dubai, allegations of rape against Hakimi emerged after a 23-year-old woman visited him at his home.

Achraf has denied those allegations, while Paris Saint-Germain have supported him in the matter. French police are investigating the incident, after Hakimi reportedly invited the woman over and paid for an Uber to bring her to his house.

The 24-year-old Madrid native is currrently out injured, and was not involved in PSG’s recent 3-0 win over Marseille last Sunday, instead staying behind in Paris to recover.