WATCH: Barcelona loanee scores opening goal for Osasuna in Copa del Rey semi-final

Osasuna are less than 180 minutes away from just their second Copa del Rey final, Los Rojillos’ only previous final was in the 2004/05 season, when they lost to Real Betis at the Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Osasuna’s opponents are perennial challengers Athletic Club, who have won the competition 23 times, although not since the 1983/84 season. Their last final appearance was in 2021, when they lost to Barcelona.

Ez Abde has been one of the shining lights of Osasuna’s side this season. The Barcelona loanee has been in excellent form, and he scored the winner in their quarter-final victory over Sevilla in January. He has now opened the scoring in the first leg of the semi-final against Athletic.

Barcelona intend to include Abde in Xavi Hernandez’s first team next season, having been satisfied with his performances at Osasuna this campaign.

However, he could be sold as the Blaugrana look to improve their financial situation, and he has attracted interest from the Premier League in recent weeks.