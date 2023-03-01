Teenage Barcelona target agrees with comparisons to Luis Suarez

Barcelona are seeking to secure their future in the centre-forward position, with Robert Lewandowski already in his mid-thirties. It appears the prospect they have focused on is 18-year-old Brazilian talent Vitor Roque.

Currently of Athletico Paranaense in Brazil, Roque was impressive at the South American under-20 Championships this year, scoring six goals. He has also impressed at senior level in the Copa Libertadores.

During a recent interview with Sport, he admitted that he saw parts Luis Suarez’s game in his own, which will be sure to excite Barcelona fans.

“Yes, I think so, that there is a great similarity, both Luis Suarez and I use our physique a lot in our way of playing, and we also have points in common in finishing, in being very dependent to scoring goals.”

He was then asked if it was down to the Latin American approach to the game.

“Yes, it is the spirit that exists in South America. It is a way of being very competitive, which makes us different from other footballers.”

He would go on to confirm that he wanted to join Barcelona in the summer, but the stumbling block, as always these days, is money. With the likes of Arsenal interested in his signature, Barcelona must find a way of negotiating a deal that works for Athletico Paranaense amongst competition that can pay more than they can.