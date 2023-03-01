Sevilla lose veteran midfielder to suspension after foul-mouthed referee rant

Despite having improved in recent weeks, Sevilla are very much still in a relegation fight in La Liga. Sunday’s 3-2 home defeat to Osasuna means that Jorge Sampaoli’s side sit just two points above the relegation zone.

The next few matches will be crucial for Los Nervionenses as they target La Liga survival. A trip to Atletico Madrid on Saturday is followed by three matches against sides also embroiled in the relegation dogfight (Almeria, Getafe and Cadiz).

They will be missing an important player for all four games, following confirmation that Fernando has been handed a four-match ban after his red card against Osasuna, as per Marca. The 35-year-old was sent off in added time after an expletive rant at one of the assistant referees, and his actions will see him miss a crucial period in Sevilla’s season.

With several sides below them beginning to pick up form, Sevilla must continue to pick up points as they look to remain in La Liga next season.