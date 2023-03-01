Ronald Araujo asks Barcelona teammates for ‘intelligence’ against Real Madrid

Barcelona are arriving at the most crucial stretch of the season in one of their trickiest moments of the season, but Ronald Araujo does not feel they will let it affect them.

After two straight defeats to Manchester United and Almeria, as well as being shut out for the first time since October, the Blaugrana face Real Madrid in El Clasico on Thursday evening.

In addition to their lack of form, Barcelona are also missing several of their key players in Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele, arguably the trio most responsible for their attacking output this season.

However Araujo has told Barca TV (via Sport), that he is not worried about morale or form.

“The team is fine. We are a family, we are united. We come from two defeats but the team is strong, we know our potential and the work we are doing with Xavi. You have to get up and change the chip. There is a lot ahead.”

“We are seven points away. The league is long and difficult. We know the objective and we must continue working, with humility and trust.”

He also highlighted the defensive improvement this campaign, which was one of their major issues last time out.

“Defensively we are very good. We have changed this season. The objective was to have clean sheets and we are on the right path.”

The match at the Santiago Bernabeu is the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, with the return being played at Camp Nou at the beginning of April. Araujo asked his colleagues not to go Gung Ho in Madrid.

“Patience and calm. We cannot get out of control. We cannot go to the first game and want to win it. We must be intelligent. We have the return in front of our support.”

The previous two Clasicos this season have been shared one-a-piece between Real Madrid and Barcelona, in both cases going with the side that is physically in better shape. If that pattern is followed, Real Madrid should just have the edge on Thursday.