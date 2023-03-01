Real Mallorca fan who racially abused Vinicius Junior handed punishment

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has had to endure a number of lamentable incidents this season, but the authorities are starting to catch up to the culprits.

In particular in 2023, Atletico Madrid, Real Valladolid and Real Mallorca fans have all insulted the Brazilian racially.

The police are still looking for the culprits of the Atletico Madrid incident, but Real Valladolid supporters and now a Mallorca fan have faced punishment. Diario AS confirm that the Mallorca fan has been fined €4k and banned from sporting venues for the next 12 months.

This is the same punishment that 10 Valladolid fans faced earlier. While it is progress that the authorities are finally catching up to the abuse and punishing it, some will feel that the punishment is not significant enough.

Others are calling for stadium bans or partial closure, while there have been suggestions for longer bans too. This season has exposed a dangerous and disappointing undercurrent within Spanish football.

Image via EFE/ Sergio G. Canizares