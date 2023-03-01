Real Madrid forward linked with summer move to the Premier League

Real Madrid could see an overhaul of their forward options this summer. With Alvaro Rodriguez set to be promoted on a permanent basis next season, along with the expected return of Brahim Diaz, Carlo Ancelotti could have more players to choose from.

However, outgoings are also expected, with Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz out of contract, and Eden Hazard surplus to requirements. The former is the most likely to stay of the three, but his renewal has yet to be finalised.

Fichajes report that Newcastle United are looking to take advantage of the situation, as they want Asensio to join them this summer when his contract expires. The Premier League are the richest club in world football, and would likely offer more to the 27-year-old that Real Madrid could.

Despite this, Asensio’s first option remains to stay at Real Madrid, and he has confirmed his desire to continue his stay in the Spanish capital. However, if no renewal is forthcoming, he could be on the move this summer as a free agent.