Real Madrid consider La Liga wonderkid as Plan B to Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid continue to target a huge move for Jude Bellingham this summer, with cub officials at the reigning Spanish and European champions having made the Borussia Dortmund midfielder their top target.

However, landing Bellingham will be far from easy. Borussia Dortmund want to keep the 19-year-old, while Manchester City and Liverpool are set to battle with Real Madrid in order to bring him back to England.

Contingency measures have been put in place at Real Madrid should they be unable to secure Bellingham’s signature, with MD reporting that Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga is being lined up as an alternative.

Veiga is having an exceptional breakthrough season in La Liga, and has notched eight goals and three assists in just 22 appearances, despite regularly playing as a central midfielder.

The 20-year-old has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football, and he could certainly be an excellent option for Real Madrid should they miss on Bellingham this summer.

However, Celta Vigo are unwilling to sell their star youngster, who has a contract until 2026. Celta are expected to offer him a new deal at the end of the season as they look to deter any interested clubs.