Mega-rich Newcastle United target summer move for Barcelona forward

Barcelona know that they must sell first team players this summer in order to improve their finances. President Joan Laporta has previously stated that they will look to reduce the wage bill at the club by €170m this summer as measures are taken to balance the books.

Xavi Hernandez’s forward line is likely to see at least one departure, with the likes of Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati all having been reduced to squad roles when injuries haven’t played a factor.

The former could be set for a return to the Premier League, with Sport reporting that Newcastle United are looking to make a move for him in the summer. He was only signed from Leeds United at the start of the season, but could already be on the move.

Barcelona rejected a €70m offer from Arsenal in January for Raphinha, so it may take more for the La Liga leaders to part with the Brazilian international, despite their precarious financial situation.

