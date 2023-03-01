Manchester City willing to let Barcelona target leave this summer

Barcelona look set to have a busy summer. Outgoings are expected as the club look to improve their financial situation, but arrivals are also likely as Xavi Hernandez looks to improve his squad ahead of next season.

One of the names linked with a move to the La Liga leaders is Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City midfielder is highly regarded by Barcelona officials, and they would be very interested in signing him this summer.

They could well do that, with Sport reporting that Pep Guardiola’s side are willing to sell Silva this summer, providing that an acceptable offer is received.

It remains to be seen how much is deemed to be acceptable for Man City. Silva has two years left on his current deal at the Premier League champions, so they are under no pressure to sell him in this summer’s transfer window.

Barcelona could end up hampering Real Madrid’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham this summer if they do indeed sign Silva. Manchester City are among the clubs interested in the English international, and Barca could provide the funds required for Guardiola’s side to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.