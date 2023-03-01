Luis Enrique already has three-year contract offer on the table from major club

Former Spain manager Luis Enrique has been enjoying some time off after the World Cup, but looks as if he might have the chance to return to work this summer.

Supposedly he was on Brazil’s shortlist for their still vacant managerial role, but Sport say he has now dropped off that list. Carlo Ancelotti remains the favourite should they be able to get him out of Madrid.

However Javier de la Pena claims that he already has an offer to consider. He told El Chiringuito that Atletico Madrid have offered him a three-year deal to take over in the summer.

However they will not sack Diego Simeone. Only if the Argentine leaves of his own accord will Luis Enrique have the chance to take over at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Simeone’s future has been the subject of much speculation of late, but as an institution at Atletico, the board do not dare risk the backlash unless Simeone stops qualifying them for the Champions League.