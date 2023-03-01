Key Atletico Madrid player due to be out for an extra two months following injury setback

Atletico Madrid have suffered a further setback in regard to the injury of star defender Reinildo Mandava.

The Mozambique international has been Atleti’s best defender this season, becoming an ever-present in the backline last season after arriving from Lille in January.

Reinildo went down on Saturday evening during the Madrid derby after a challenge with Fede Valverde, and stayed down. He was stretchered away, and after the match the worst fears were confirmed that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

Initially he was diagnosed as having to recover for 5-6 months, but following an operation, that recovery time has been extended to 7-8 months.

Speaking to Onda Madrid (via MD), the doctor Pedro Gullen revelaed that other muscles had also been affected.

“Seven to eight months. If it were just the cruciate, perhaps a month less, but when the meniscus is damaged as well, a little more must be added. From the fourth fifth month they are on the pitch running and strengthening themselves in the field.”

It makes grim reading for Diego Simeone and Los Colchoneros, who will likely be without Reinildo for the opening stages of next season too. Eight months would take Reinildo to the start of November before he was ready for action again.