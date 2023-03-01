Four Celta Vigo players featuring in Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain preliminary squad

Celta Vigo have one of the best academies in Spain, although it perhaps goes a little unnoticed. The good work in Galicia has a good chance of being recognised in the next La Roja squad though.

As pointed out by Alejandro Reza, five of the top six Spanish scorers in La Liga have come out of the Celta academy, and certainly Brais Mendez will like his chances of making Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad.

El trofeo Zarra marcha así: Joselu-11G

Borja Iglesias-10G

Iago Aspas-9G

Gabri Veiga-8G

Ohian Sancet-8G

Brais Méndez-7G Todos, a excepción de Sancet, son canteranos del Celta. Producto de A Madroa. Bastante poco eco mediático sobre la que es una de las mejores canteras del país. pic.twitter.com/j8YTskpHla — Alejandro G. Reza (@alejandro_reza) February 26, 2023

According to Diario AS though, four of Celta’s current ranks are in de la Fuente’s preliminary squad. That includes Iago Aspas, who spent the latter stages of Luis Enrique’s spell in ostracism, although he was reportedly on the long list ahead of the World Cup.

Central defender Unai Nunez, left-back Javi Galan and promising youngster Gabri Veiga are also on the list. The latter has been attracting plenty of attention for his goalscoring exploits. At just 20, he has become a regular threat for Celta this season.

De la Fuente has shown so far that he will not merely be appeasing the media with his selections, by ruling out Sergio Ramos from being picked. Yet including Aspas and Galan in the final squad would show a changing of the guard to a certain extent.