Celta

Four Celta Vigo players featuring in Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain preliminary squad

Celta Vigo have one of the best academies in Spain, although it perhaps goes a little unnoticed. The good work in Galicia has a good chance of being recognised in the next La Roja squad though.

As pointed out by Alejandro Reza, five of the top six Spanish scorers in La Liga have come out of the Celta academy, and certainly Brais Mendez will like his chances of making Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad.

According to Diario AS though, four of Celta’s current ranks are in de la Fuente’s preliminary squad. That includes Iago Aspas, who spent the latter stages of Luis Enrique’s spell in ostracism, although he was reportedly on the long list ahead of the World Cup.

Central defender Unai Nunez, left-back Javi Galan and promising youngster Gabri Veiga are also on the list. The latter has been attracting plenty of attention for his goalscoring exploits. At just 20, he has become a regular threat for Celta this season.

De la Fuente has shown so far that he will not merely be appeasing the media with his selections, by ruling out Sergio Ramos from being picked. Yet including Aspas and Galan in the final squad would show a changing of the guard to a certain extent.

Posted by

Tags Celta Vigo Gabri Veiga Iago Aspas Javi Galan Luis de la Fuente Spain La Roja Unai Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News