Former Barcelona player quits first managerial job after disappointing tournament showing

Various former Barcelona players have taken the step into management upon the end of their players, with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez and Johan Cruyff being some of the most notable.

One of the latest to do so is Javier Mascherano, who took charge of Argentina’s U20 side in January 2022. Since then he has taken part in several tournaments, with a varying degree of success.

The high point was winning the COTIF Tournament last year, in which Uruguay’s U20 side were defeated 4-0 in the final. However, his Argentina side could only manage fifth at the Toulon tournament, and they failed to qualify of the South American U20 Games.

Mascherano has now opted to leave his post on the back of more disappointment at the U20 Sudamericano. Argentina U20s failed to reach the second phase of the tournament, which has prompted Mascherano to resign, as per MD.

It remains to be seen where the former Barcelona defender’s next managerial position will be.