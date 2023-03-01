Competition Committee uphold Angel Correa’s Madrid derby dismissal

Saturday’s Madrid derby saw Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side pick up a battling point against their bitter city rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Rojiblancos were minutes away from a famous victory after Jose Maria Gimenez had headed them in front, but a late equaliser from Alvaro Rodriguez meant that they had to settle for a point.

The result is one that Simeone would have been very satisfied with, especially considering they played half an hour with ten men, following Angel Correa’s red card for an elbow on Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger.

Atleti officials were furious with the decision, and an appeal was launched in order to have the Argentine’s suspension overturned. However, Diario AS report that the Competition Committee has decided the uphold the red card given to Correa.

However, Atletico Madrid will be without Correa for just one match rather than two, with the forward’s suspension being reduced as a result of the appeal. As a result, he will miss Saturday’s home fixture against Sevilla.