Cadiz issues statement calling for the temporary suspension of La Liga

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is a controversial topic in football, and La Liga is no different. There have been several incidents involving the technology that have sparked debate, but perhaps none more so than one that happened in the match between Cadiz and Elche last month.

The Andalusian club were winning 1-0 in a crucial relegation six pointer when Elche scored an equaliser after 81 minutes courtesy of Ezequiel Ponce. VAR allowed the goal, but further replays showed that the Argentine was offside.

Cadiz were furious with the decision, and they issued a statement a few days after the match in which they called for the match to be replayed from the moment the goal went in, albeit with it being disallowed.

That has not happened as of yet, and they have now released another statement on their website in which they state that the issue has been reported to the TAD. Furthermore, they have called for a temporary stoppage of the La Liga season while the situation is sorted.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of their appeal is, but if Cadiz were to be relegated this season by two points or less, expect there to be massive uproar at the Andalusian club.