Barcelona to actively search for solution to Pedri problem in the summer

Barcelona spent much of the last decade being concerned about their dependence on Lionel Messi, and now it appears another of their stars is reaching as level of importance to the team that leaves them vulnerable.

Since Pedri went down injured against Manchester United, the Blaugrana have won just one of their four games since. As pointed out by La Liga TV, their win percentage with the Spanish international is at 90%, but drops to 57% without him.

With @Pedri in their side, FC Barcelona have a 90% point percentage from their games (84/93) Without him, they have just 57% (31/54)… 👀 This kid's impact cannot be stated enough!! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/j3gYUuW3JH — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) February 28, 2023

MD say that Barcelona are aware of this dependence and will try to mitigate the impact of his absence through the market in the summer. The Blaugrana want to bring in an alternative that can hold the rhythm of the play and the creative burden without him.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is once again highlighted as the ideal option, but should finances not allow, his teammate Ilkay Gundogan is another option.

Equally Villarreal veteran Dani Parejo is also mentioned as potential alternative. The 33-year-old has been linked to the Blaugrana on and off for several years, but may be past his best too.