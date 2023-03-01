Barcelona offered another solution to their “Sergio Busquets problem”

Sergio Busquets’ future at Barcelona remains very unclear. The 34-year-old’s contract at the La Liga leaders expires at the end of the season, and a renewal is not close.

Busquets has expressed a desire to move to the MLS, and Inter Miami believe that he will join them upon the expiry on his Barcelona contract this summer. If he does leave, Barca will need to sort a replacement, which could be difficult considering their financial problems.

Jorge Mendes has previously offered his client Ruben Neves to Barcelona, but Xavi Hernandez is said to not be convinced by the Portuguese international. However, Sport report that he has touted the services of another one of his clientele in the form of Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan has been in excellent form for Sporting CP this season, and he has attracted interest from Premier League sides, including Neves’ Wolves.

It remains to be seen how much Sporting would ask for Ugarte, but Barcelona would be looking for a cut-price deal as they look to balance their books this summer.