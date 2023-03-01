Barcelona include two teenage starlets in squad for Real Madrid squad ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona have called on two teenage talents in order to fill out their squad for their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid. With injuries piling up, they could play a role in El Clasico.

Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele have all been ruled out with injury, while Ansu Fati has only just recovered in time from his knee issue. Thus Xavi Hernandez decided to call on Estanis Pedrola and Angel Alarcon.

🎙️ XAVI: "[Estanis Pedrola] is good in the one-on-one, he's fast, he can score goals … given the absence of [Lewandowski], we figured he'd be a good addition to the team." #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/dqGFWlqW5M — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2023

The former featured once last season under Xavi, coming on as a substitute against Real Mallorca in a 1-0 victory, as the side was again depleted by injuries. He tends to operate on the left as a winger cutting in. On Pedrola, his manager highlighted his speed.

“We know him from last year. He has the ability to go one-on-one, he has goals in him, he’s in good form. He can help us in the face of Robert’s loss,” Xavi told the press.

Pedrola scored a brace and assisted the other in a 3-0 win over Alcoyano at the weekend for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side.

🤩 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐚 🚀 La jugada de l’extrem blaugrana en el primer gol 🆚 CD Alcoyano, vist des de peu de gespa ⚽️ Velocidad ➕ regate ➕ disparo fuerte y colocado 🟰 ¡𝐆𝐎-𝐋𝐀-𝐙𝐎!#ForçaBarça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/W8akeZsWhu — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) February 27, 2023

Alarcon was already involved with the first team at the weekend, coming on for the closing stages against Almeria and contributing some nice touches.

“They are all options. I have confidence in him. He is versatile, strong, he is good at providing depth, I like him… he can be very useful for Barça. He has a present and a future. Personally, I like him a lot.”

Barcelona are predicted to line up with four midfielders on Thursday night, with Raphinha and Ferran Torres starting up front. Ansu will no doubt be the first option off the bench to change things in attack, but Xavi may call on one of them for the closing stages if Barcelona are pursuing a goal.