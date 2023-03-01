Barcelona fear missing out on Brazilian wonderkid amid Premier League interest

Barcelona are well aware of the young talent that exists in South America. After Lucas Roman was signed from Argentinian side Ferro in January, they could be set to go back into the market this summer for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque.

Roque has already stated his desire to join Barcelona, but a deal could be difficult as the La Liga leaders continue to suffer with financial problems. Sales are expected before any incomings can be arranged by club officials.

This could see targets slip away, one of which is another exciting Brazilian talent in the form of Angelo Gabriel. The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the best prospects in Brazil, and Barcelona have an agreement with Santos that could see him move to Catalonia for €35m.

However, with Barcelona struggling financially, Fichajes report that Premier League sides Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest could look to take advantage of the situation to sign Angelo themselves.

Angelo is unlikely to be considered for the first team at Barcelona if he were to join this summer, which would likely mean that his signing is not a priority. As such, they could be set to miss out on securing his signature.