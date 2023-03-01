Barcelona fail to set up El Clasico clash after UEFA Youth League exit

Barcelona are famed for having one of the best youth setups in world football. La Masia is regularly regarded as a fantastic academy, and several excellent players have graduated over the years.

The next set of talented youngsters are plying their trade in the Juvenil A squad, and they have had the chance to showcase their skills in the UEFA Youth League this season.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, they have been knocked out at the last 16 stage after losing 3-0 to AZ Alkmaar’s U19 side on Wednesday afternoon. January signing Lucas Roman was sent off to compound a miserable evening of the young Barca squad.

⌚️ 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 💪 𝐉𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥 𝐀 🆚 AZ Alkmaar (0-3) ⚽️ K. Smit, M. Meerdink (2) 👉 Eliminats de la UEFA Youth League#FCBMasia 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y7m2nV5fpS — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) March 1, 2023

Had they won, they’d have set up a quarter-final tie with Real Madrid, who defeated last season’s beaten finalists RB Salzburg 3-1 on Wednesday in a very impressive result.

Barcelona will look to bounce back in the competition next season, but Real Madrid will harbour hopes of going on to win it.

Image via Barcelona