Analysis: Luis Enrique’s desire to take struggling Barcelona winger off their hands could work for all

With Spanish football dealing with the intense financial headaches brought on by years of heavy spending, halted by a pandemic, it has brought the top clubs in Spain much closer together.

On an institutional level, that can be most clearly seen between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but on the market, it is their crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid who are closest with the Catalans.

Recently the two dealt Antoine Griezmann between them twice, Memphis Depay and will potentially do a deal for Yannick Carrasco this summer.

Fichajes claim that they could have more business this summer too. According to them, if Luis Enrique is appointed, then he has asked the recruitment department to bring in Ferran Torres from Barcelona.

Aside from the fact that Ferran is dating his daughter, Sira Martinez, Luis Enrique has always taken a shine to him as Spain manager. Some of his best performances, especially a hat-trick against Germany, came under the Asturian. Used as a nominal winger moving into the middle, he has been davastating at times.

There are a number of ifs and buts involved in any potential deal, particularly Luis Enrique’s future, there are reasons to believe this might end up working for all parties.

When confident, Ferran is quick, direct, and has goals in him. Some of his movement is the best in Spain. Thus there is no doubt he could add something to a Lucho-powered Atleti, with Antoine Griezmann acting as supplier.

The 23-year-old is not enjoying himself at Barcelona currently, struggling for game time. With Ousmane Dembele firmly planted in his favourite position on the right, it seems unlikely to change any time soon.

Despite Barcelona’s claims they have complete faith in Ferran, the tightening salary limit around their necks is likely to force them into sales this summer. Moving one of Ferran, Ansu Fati or Raphinha on seems to be the easiest route to that, and if Barcelona already have a suitor, that would further enable a deal to be done early.

It might not be conventional, but Ferran is still young and has plenty of time to reach his potential with whichever side he is at. Atletico are more likely to commit to that development than Barcelona right now, and ‘Lucho’ has proven that he can get the best out of him.

If the Blaugrana can work out the finances so that they clear enough space in their salary cap for other additions, and Simeone does move on, then it might not be so far-fetched as it seems.

