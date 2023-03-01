Alvaro Morata on Atletico Madrid chopping block after underwhelming season

Alvaro Morata’s first season back at Atletico Madrid has not gone to plan. After two average years at Juventus, the 30-year-old returned to Los Rojiblancos last summer, but he has failed to make his mark.

In 23 La Liga appearances this campaign, Morata has just seven goals, with the last of those coming against Real Valladolid in January. He has typified Diego Simeone’s side’s lack of firepower up front, which led to the signing of Memphis Depay from Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

However, Depay has also found goals hard to come by, and a new striker could be signed in the summer as a result. Marcus Thuram has been linked with a move, and Morata could be sold ahead of next season, according to Fichajes.

Morata had a good 2022 World Cup for Spain in Qatar, as he netted three goals in four matches. However, he has failed to replicate that scoring touch for Atletico Madrid, and an exit this summer is very much on the cards.