Agent of Real Madrid star confirms player’s desire to stay for “many years”

Real Madrid’s recent change in transfer policy has seen obvious success. With more of an emphasis being placed on signing young talent instead of established players, the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni has all been signed and become established first team players.

Another player that comes into his bracket is Eder Militao. The Brazilian international was signed as a 21-year-old from Porto in 2019 for a fee of €50m, but he has justified that price in his four years at the club so far.

Militao has established himself as a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti in the centre of defence, and he has shown his versatility at times by filling in at right back. The player’s agent, Ulisses Jorge, has confirmed that his client is delighted at the club, as per Sport.

“Militao’s home will be Real Madrid for many years. The club is very happy with him and there is no reason to change.”

The news will be music to the ears of Real Madrid club officials and fans alike, who understand that they have an excellent player on their hands.