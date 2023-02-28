Who did Real Madrid and Barcelona players vote for at the FIFA Best Awards?

As tends to be the case with individual awards, results have generated plenty of debate. In particular with regard to the choices of the footballers and managers themselves.

Barcelona and formerly Spain captain Sergio Busquets voted for his ex-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi first, before choosing his current colleague Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema third. The Polish captain put Messi first, Mbappe second and Luka Modric third.

Meanwhile their opponent on Thursday, Modric, put teammate Benzema first, followed by Messi and Kylian Mbappe as Croatia captain.

According Marca. three people put Vinicius Junior down as the best player in the world, journalists from Cameroon and the Solomon Islands, alongside Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile David Alaba received disgraceful abuse online for placing Messi ahead of Benzema and Mbappe in his list, leading to the Austrian captain putting out a statement on his Instagram.

Finally, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente raised many an eyebrow with his choices, not including any of the eventual podium of Messi, Benzema and Mbappe.