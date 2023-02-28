WATCH: Barcelona loanee scores Lionel Messi-esque wonder goal in Portugal

Lionel Messi has dazzled defenders many times throughout his career with incredible mazy runs.

Perhaps his most famous one came against Real Madrid in 2011, as he skipped past several Los Blancos players as slotted beyond Iker Casillas at the Santiago Bernabeu on the way to a 2-0 victory.

The 35-year-old won his seventh FIFA’s The Best award on Monday night, in recognition of his efforts over the past 18 months in football. On the same night, a current Barcelona player scored a goal that Messi himself would’ve been proud of.

Francisco Trincao is on loan at Sporting CP this season, and while he has largely struggled for form during his time back in Portugal, he produced a moment of magic against Estoril.

The 23-year-old breezed through four challenges before finishing to double Sporting CP’s lead, after former Barca defender Hector Bellerin had opened the scoring.

Barcelona will be hoping to sell Trincao this summer as they look to move players on in order to improve the club’s finances ahead of next season.