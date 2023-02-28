Vinicius Jr takes to social media to ask Real Madrid teammate to stay at the club

Real Madrid could be set for a midfield overhaul this summer. With the signing of Jude Bellingham continuing to be targeted, at least one outgoing is expected in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad ahead of next season.

However, three midfielders are out of contract at the club this summer: veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, as well as Dani Ceballos. The latter was the one that was most expected to leave at the start of the year, but things have changed drastically in the last two months.

Ceballos have been in excellent form for Real Madrid so far in 2023, and a previously unlikely renewal could well be on the cards, despite no terms having been agreed yet.

However, there is one member of Ancelotti’s squad that wants Ceballos to stay, and that is Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian international took to Twitter to share an affectionate photo between the two, with the caption “Ceballos stay”.

Vinicius is unlikely to be the only person at the club who wants Ceballos to stay, but as of yet, no renewal has been agreed with Real Madrid.

Image via Reuters