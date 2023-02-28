Veteran renewal at Barcelona postponed following Almeria debacle

Barcelona were due to announce the contract renewal of Sergi Roberto today, but the decision has been delayed due to their defeat against Almeria on Sunday.

According to MD, the contract was due to be signed today, but will now take place towards the end of the week or at the start of the next week. They say the news comes from sources close to the player himself, who has agreed to a new one-year contract with an option for a further year beyond that.

Presumably Barcelona are keen to announce the renewal at a more positive moment, with the side under pressure and facing Real Madrid onn Thursday.

Xavi Hernandez has spoken previously about the criticism of Roberto in the media and online, calling it some of the most unjust he has ever seen.

It also goes to show the major impact that public opinion has at Barcelona. While their democratic system makes all matters inherently political, it is stark that public relations plays such a role in the timing of the announcement.