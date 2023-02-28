Santiago Bernabeu statistic gives Barcelona hope ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid will go into Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Barcelona as favourites, largely due to home advantage.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have already beaten the La Liga leaders at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. Goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo sealed a 3-1 league win back in September, with Ferran Torres grabbing a consolation for the Blaugrana.

Xavi Hernandez will be without three key first team players for the match in Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski, while he continues to sweat over Ansu Fati’s availability.

Despite this, Barcelona have an historical edge when it comes to El Clasico fixtures in the Copa del Rey at the Bernabeu. As MD report, Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five Copa matches away to Real Madrid, dating back to 1970.

The latest of those matches saw Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona side win 3-0, and Xavi would dearly love a repeat of that scoreline on Thursday.