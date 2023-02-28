Remarkable statistic underlies worrying theme for Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona put in a dismal performance on Sunday as they fell to defeat against Almeria at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Xavi Hernandez’s side failed to break down their resilient hosts, and resorted to tactics that are considered to be very “un-Barcelona”.

Crosses is not something that is synonymous with the Blaugrana, but on Sunday, they produced 47 against Almeria, with only nine being accurate (19%).

Sport have reported that his tactic has an underlying lack of success for Barcelona during Xavi’s tenure as head coach. They have had matches since the 45-year-old took charge in November 2021 when 40 or more crosses have been attempted, and they have failed to win any.

Last season against Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal (both 40) and the two Champions League matches against Inter Milan (46 home, 48 away) were the four previous matches in which 40 or more crosses were attempted.

The statistic is a worrying one for Barcelona, as opposition teams will now begin to see a pattern that can be utilised to be successful against the La Liga leaders.