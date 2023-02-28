Real Madrid star at injury crossroads with view to making Barcelona clash

Real Madrid will feel they can strike a decisive blow in one competition, and an important one in another, as they take on Barcelona in El Clasico on Thursday.

Los Blancos welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, knowing their rivals are depleted without the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.

A comfortable victory could put them in control in the cup tie, while striking an emotional blow in the La Liga race too. Defeat for Barcelona would make it three on the bounce.

Carlo Ancelotti is not without injury issues either though. David Alaba will miss the tie, while Rodrygo Goes is facing a race to be fit.

Diario AS describe it as ‘difficult’ for him to be fit for the match after pulling his gluteus against Liverpool last week. However he intends to test his fitness on the pitches at Valdebebas this Tuesday. Depending on how that goes, he may exercise on Wednesday with the group.

The Brazilian is becoming increasingly crucial this season, as was evidenced at the weekend in his absence. With Ancelotti reluctant to use Mariano Diaz or Eden Hazard, the only other attacking options that Ancelotti has beyond Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are Marco Asensio and youngster Alvaro Rodriguez.