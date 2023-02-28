Real Madrid perplexed after FIFA Best Award snubs

Real Madrid have been left somewhat confused by their lack of silverware in the FIFA Best Awards.

The main prize was awarded to Lionel Messi ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, while Emiliano Martinez took home the goalkeeping award ahead of Thibaut Courtois.

In the FIFA Best XI, Courtois was included, along with Benzema, Luka Modric and Casemiro, who was at Real Madrid until August. However it also did not sit well with Los Blancos that Vinicius Junior was not even included in the 26-man shortlist for the Best XI, as per Diario AS. The Brazilian did at least feature in the voting for the main award, coming 11th behind Kevin de Bruyne.

Real Madrid did not send any representation to the event other than Emilio Butragueno, while at the Ballon d’Or awards ahead of the World Cup, Benzema and President Florentino Perez were among a number of representatives there. A clear tell that Real Madrid were none too happy about those snubs.

While Real Madrid may feel slighted, their issue should not be with FIFA, but with the international captains and managers. It is worth remembering that even David Alaba, Benzema’s teammate, had Lionel Messi first in his voting.

