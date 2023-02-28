Real Madrid handed Jude Bellingham boost as Manchester City line up alternative signing

Jude Bellingham remains Real Madrid’s top target this summer. Club officials at the reigning European and Spanish champions are desperate to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is considered to be one of the best midfielders in world football.

However, their pursuit will be far from easy, with both Liverpool and Manchester City also very interested in signing Bellingham. Nevertheless, Real Madrid remain determined to tempt the 19-year-old away from a return to his homeland.

With Liverpool struggling to qualify for next season’s Champions League, it could be a two-horse race between Real Madrid and Man City for Bellingham’s signature.

According to MD, Los Blancos could have the advantage in that battle, as Man City are considering a move for ex-Real Madrid player Mateo Kovacic as an alternative to Bellingham, which could point to their lack of belief in landing the English international.

Florentino Perez is very rarely denied when he wants something, and he will be very set to land Bellingham for Real Madrid in this summer’s transfer window.