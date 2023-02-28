Real Madrid boost as key player ruled out for Real Betis ahead of La Liga fixture

Barcelona’s defeat to Almeria on Sunday have left the door slightly ajar for Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Xavi Hernandez’s side could have stretched their lead to ten points with victory in Andalusia following Saturday’s draw in the Madrid derby, but their loss keep the gap at seven. It could be ten if Barcelona defeat Valencia on Sunday afternoon, with Real Madrid not playing until later in the day.

They make their own trip to Andalusia to take on Real Betis (21:00 CET). Carlo Ancelotti’s side know that they can’t afford many more slip-ups, but they face a Betis side that have won their last three matches.

However, they are already without Nabil Fekir, who is out of the rest of the season with an ACL injury, and Marca report that Sergio Canales will miss Sunday’s fixture too as he continues to struggle with a hamstring complaint.

With the pair arguably being Real Betis’s two most creative players, Real Madrid have been handed an extra boost as they prepare for a tricky trip to Seville.