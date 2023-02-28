Real Madrid backed to defeat Barcelona on Thursday by former player

This Thursday will see Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the latest instalment of El Clasico, this time in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

The meeting is the pair’s third of the season, with Real Madrid winning 3-1 in La Liga back in October and Barcelona defeating Los Blancos in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are considered to be favourites for Thursday’s first leg, largely due to the fact that Barcelona will be missing Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele due to injury.

Former Real Madrid player Esteban Granero, who started his professional career at the club in 2004, believes that Thursday’s fixture could set the tone for the remaining El Clasico matches this season, as per Sport.

“I think the first game of the three they are going to play can affect the other two, because the dynamics have a big impact. My heart tells me that Madrid are favourites, but they are very evenly matched.”

Both sides will be desperate to progress to the final of the competition, as they each look to add to their impressive honours lists. Barcelona are eyeing a domestic treble, while Real Madrid could win five major trophies by the time the season concludes.