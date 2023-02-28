Real Betis evaluating options following season-ending Nabil Fekir injury

Real Betis find themselves somewhat short of options for the vital stretch at the end of the season, following the grim news of Nabil Fekir’s injury.

The French international will miss the rest of the season, and with Betis looking to chase down Real Sociedad in the Champions League spots, as well as take on Manchester United in the Europa League, Los Verdiblancos may look to boost their attacking threat. With Joaquin Sanchez aging, Juanmi just back from injury and Sergio Canales out currently with a muscle problem, Manuel Pellegrini has few options to turn to.

Estadio Deportivo say they could look to strengthen with a free agent addition. Although several of their youngsters are still on B-team contracts, Betis still have two places available to register in their squad.

They mention former Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia, former Wolfsburg forward Max Kruse, Marlos once of Shakhtar Donetsk, Ayrton Preciado, who represented Ecuador at the World Cup, and Peruvian winger Christian Cueva as current players of quality available.

Then there is the elephant in the room. Ever since rescinding his contract with city rivals Sevilla, Isco Alarcon has been looking for a club. The former Real Madrid playmaker had a deal agreed with Union Berlin, but it broke down at the last minute.

He would no doubt be the option that most closely mimics what Fekir can do, if Betis feel he can do the job. Finances will likely dictate matters to an extent, although these players may be prepared to take reduced terms on a deal until the summer.